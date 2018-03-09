Time for Leighton Buzzard to choose its carnival royalty

Leighton Buzzard’s Carnival Court Selection Disco takes place on Thursday, March 15, with organisers on the look-out for young ‘royals’.

The event, hosted by the Digital DJ, takes place at the British Legion Club in West Street (7pm-9pm) with a Carnival Queen and a Carnival King (school years 9-11) and two attendants (school years 4-8) to be chosen.

Anyone in these age groups can enter if they attend a Leighton-Linslade school or have a parental/guardian address in Leighton Buzzard or Linslade.

To enter, see the form in the March 13 edition of the LBO or print it out via www.leightoncarnival.co.uk

The form needs to be signed by a parent/guardian and brought along on the evening.

Admission to the disco is free, and there will be a raffle, and soft drink cash bar. Those attending can dress in line with the 2018 carnival theme of Myths, Magic and Legends if they wish, with a prize for the best oufit. This year’s carnival takes place on July 14.