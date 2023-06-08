News you can trust since 1861
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation

Touching family tribute to 'Forever 14' teenager who died in Leighton Buzzard road accident

His family said he would ‘do anything for anyone’
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Jun 2023, 12:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 13:11 BST

A teenage boy who died in a motorcycle collision in Leighton Buzzard last week has been named as Lucas Pollard.

The 14-year-old’s family paid tribute to their ‘loving, kind, caring boy’.

Lucas, from Leighton Buzzard, died following the single-vehicle crash in Leighton Road last Thursday (June 1).

Lucas PollardLucas Pollard
Lucas Pollard
Most Popular

Emergency services attended the scene, but Lucas later died in hospital from his injuries.

In a tribute, Lucas’s family said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our Lucas. He was a loving, kind, caring boy who would do anything for anyone. He had a smile that was very contagious and a cheeky laugh.

“He’s my baby boy who I will never see grow up. He had many friends and those friends have been amazing by sharing messages, stories and pictures of Lucas. He is forever 14.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support.”A second teenager – a 15-year-old boy – was also taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries but has now been discharged.Detective Sergeant Ben Heath said: “First and foremost our thoughts remain with Lucas’s family at this tragic time.

Lucas Pollard.Lucas Pollard.
Lucas Pollard.

“We are still investigating and piecing together the circumstances around what led to this fatal collision and are appealing for anyone who has information or any dash cam footage that can help with our enquiries to come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact police via the online reporting tool or by calling 101, quoting Operation Waterford.

Family and friends write messages to Lucas.Family and friends write messages to Lucas.
Family and friends write messages to Lucas.
Tributes were left at the scene.Tributes were left at the scene.
Tributes were left at the scene.