Touching family tribute to 'Forever 14' teenager who died in Leighton Buzzard road accident

A teenage boy who died in a motorcycle collision in Leighton Buzzard last week has been named as Lucas Pollard.

The 14-year-old’s family paid tribute to their ‘loving, kind, caring boy’.

Lucas, from Leighton Buzzard, died following the single-vehicle crash in Leighton Road last Thursday (June 1).

Lucas Pollard

Emergency services attended the scene, but Lucas later died in hospital from his injuries.

In a tribute, Lucas’s family said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our Lucas. He was a loving, kind, caring boy who would do anything for anyone. He had a smile that was very contagious and a cheeky laugh.

“He’s my baby boy who I will never see grow up. He had many friends and those friends have been amazing by sharing messages, stories and pictures of Lucas. He is forever 14.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support.”A second teenager – a 15-year-old boy – was also taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries but has now been discharged.Detective Sergeant Ben Heath said: “First and foremost our thoughts remain with Lucas’s family at this tragic time.

“We are still investigating and piecing together the circumstances around what led to this fatal collision and are appealing for anyone who has information or any dash cam footage that can help with our enquiries to come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact police via the online reporting tool or by calling 101, quoting Operation Waterford.

Family and friends write messages to Lucas.