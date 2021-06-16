Tragedy as man dies in rail collision near Cheddington

A man tragically died in a rail collision near Cheddington yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon.

By Stewart Carr
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 5:07 pm
Updated Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 5:08 pm
A man sadly died near Cheddington rail station yesterday

The collision shortly before 3.30pm led to a number of delays to services between Watford Junction and Milton Keynes.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "Officers were called to the line near Cheddington at around 3.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, June 15) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended the incident, however sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."