Tragedy as man dies in rail collision near Cheddington
A man tragically died in a rail collision near Cheddington yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon.
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 5:07 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 5:08 pm
The collision shortly before 3.30pm led to a number of delays to services between Watford Junction and Milton Keynes.
A British Transport Police spokesman said: "Officers were called to the line near Cheddington at around 3.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, June 15) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
"Paramedics also attended the incident, however sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."