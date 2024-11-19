12 road closures for Central Bedfordshire drivers to watch out for including delays of at least 30 minutes on the A1

File photo of a road closed sign.

Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network over the next fortnight.

And one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with drivers facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes. Another four will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 11 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, to 6am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Little Brickhill to Flying Fox roundabout - traffic signals for valve repair on behalf of AWG.

• A1, to 5am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1(M) both directions, junction 6 to Alconbury - IPV for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 5am November 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Wyboston to Black Cat Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closures, speed restriction and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, to 11.59pm January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - lane closure and narrow lanes for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 5am November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Blunham to Sandy - lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 5am November 23, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A1 southbound, Tempsford Interchange entry slip - slip road closure and diversion route for resurfacing works on behalf of CBC.

• M1, to 5am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to 15 - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

And a further closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• A428, from 8pm November 25 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 both directions, Wintringham Depot roundabout - traffic signals for snagging works on behalf of Waterman Group.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.