13 National Highways road closures for Central Bedfordshire drivers to watch out for including A1 and M1

Road Closed sign. Photo from David Davies PA Images

Drivers in and around Central Bedfordshire will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for over the next forthnight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with motorists facing a wait of at least 30 minutes. Another five will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A5, to 6pm November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Hockliffe Road to Bull Farm Close - traffic signals and narrow lanes for 278 works on behalf of STD Civils.

• A1, to 5am November 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade North Roundabout to Georgetown - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to sign - maintenance works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 5am November 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Wyboston to Black Cat Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closures, speed restriction and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, to 11.59pm January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - lane closure and narrow lanes for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1081, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm November 13 to 5am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1(M) both directions, junction 6 to Alconbury - IPV for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm November 18 to 5am November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Blunham to Sandy - lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm November 18 to 5am November 23, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A1 southbound, Tempsford Interchange entry slip - slip road closure and diversion route for resurfacing works on behalf of CBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 10pm November 18 to 5am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to 15 - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A428, from 8pm November 25 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 both directions, Wintringham Depot roundabout - traffic signals for snagging works on behalf of Waterman Group.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.