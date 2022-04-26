15 road closures for Central Bedfordshire drivers to watch out for this week

And six of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8am April 12 to 8pm April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, between, junction 10 and Edworth junction. 24 hour diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Capital traffic/Affinity Water.

Road closures to watch out for

• A421, from 9pm April 22 to 5am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound and westbound, junction 13 to Renhold mobile lane closures due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 9pm March 10 to 5am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to junction 13 - Lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of Chevron.

• A1, from 8pm February 15 2021 to 6am May 14 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 10 Baldock - Lane closures and carriageway closures due to bridge maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm April 19 to 6am May 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 southbound, Kelly's Kitchen Roundabout to Sheep Lane Roundabout carriageway closure for carriageway Reconstruction/Renewal works on behalf of Highways England.

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound,, junction 10 to junction Alconbury - mobile Lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm January 3 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound,, junction 13 to junction 14 - Various Lane closures and carriageway closures for Smart Motorway works on behalf of CostainGT.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 9.30am to 4pm on April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10 hard shoulder closures due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 8pm April 25 to 6am April 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 eastbound and westbound, Crown Roundabout to Tithe Farm Roundabout - carriageway closure and diversion Route for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm April 25 to 5am April 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11A - Lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm April 26 to 5am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11a to junction 12 lane closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 8pm April 27 to 6am May 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 eastbound and westbound, Thite Farm to Caxton GIibbet - carriageway closure and diversion Route for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) on behalf of Ringway.

• A421, from 9pm April 27 to 5am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marston Moretaine to Marsh Leys, Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm April 28 to 5am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11a lane closure due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 10pm April 29 to 5am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 12 to junction 11 - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.