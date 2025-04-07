15 road closures for Central Beds drivers to watch out for

File photo of a road closed sign

Drivers in and around Central Bedfordshire will have 15 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with motorists facing a wait of at least 30 minutes. Another seven will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, to 5am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Sandy roundabout to Biggleswade North roundabout - emergency diversion route on behalf of AWG.

• A421, to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marston Moretaine - entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, to 6am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street Roundabout to A4146, junction - carriageway closures, lane closures, two-way traffic signals and diversion routes due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081,to 5am June 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1081, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm November 1 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, to 5pm April 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, junction with Woburn Road, Heath and Reach to junction with Eastern Way, Heath And Reach - diversion for su works on behalf of Hutchison 3G Uk Limited.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8pm April 7 to 6am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Flying Fox Roundabout - IPV for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm April 7 to 5am April 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Sandy roundabout to Georgetown Road - lane closure for footway works on behalf of BT.

• A1, from 9pm April 7 to 5am April 10, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A1 southbound, Tempsford Interchange entry slip - slip road closure and diversion route for resurfacing works on behalf of CBC.

• M1, from 10pm April 9 to 5am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 9 to junction 14 - lane closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 10pm April 9 to 5am April 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Georgetown Road to Sandy roundabout - Lane one closure for emergency defect repair on behalf of AWG.

• A1, from 9pm April 10 to 5am April 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions Little Paxton to Buckden, carriageway closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.