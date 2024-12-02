20 National Highways road closures for Central Bedfordshire drivers to watch out for

File photo of a road closed sign

Drivers in and around Central Bedfordshire will have 20 National Highways road closures to watch out for over the next fortnight.

And nine of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A428, to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 both directions, Wintringham Depot roundabout - traffic signals for snagging works on behalf of Waterman Group.

• A5, to 11.59pm January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - lane closure and narrow lanes for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 14 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A421, from 8pm December 2 to 6am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marston Moretaine to M1, junction 13, lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm December 2 to 5am December 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 westbound, M1, junction 11A to Thorn Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for white lining/road markings on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 9pm December 2 to 5am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions M1, junction 13 to Marston Moretaine, lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 9pm December 3 to 5am December 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions Renhold to A603, lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm December 5 to 6am December 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - partial roundabout carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for white lining/road markings on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm December 6 to 5am December 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11A to 9 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for white lining road markings on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm December 6 to 5am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 to 11 - exit slip closure. Lane closure and diversion route for barrier fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm December 7 to 5am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade South Roundabout to Caldecote - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm December 9 to 5am December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, junction with A421 M1, junction 13 roundabout - Lane closure for gully cleaning works on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

• A1081, from 10pm December 9 to 5am December 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11a to junction 9 - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm December 9 to 5am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 10 to junction 11A - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm December 11 to 5am December 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 - exit slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route due to communications works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm December 12 to 5am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10 - lane closures for communications works on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.