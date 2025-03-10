20 road closures for Central Bedfordshire drivers to watch out for - with severe delays on the A1

File photo of a road closed sign

Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have 20 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with drivers facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes. Another eight will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marston Moretaine - entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, to 6am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street Roundabout to A4146, junction - carriageway closures, lane closures, two-way traffic signals and diversion routes due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 14 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm March 10 to 5am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade to Baldock - lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting) works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 9pm March 11 to 5am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Chalton Roundabout to Thorn Road Roundabout - short stops due to sign - erection works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm March 11 to 5am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11 to junction 11A - lane closure for communications maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 9pm March 12 to 5am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Bedford Road Roundabout to M1, junction 11A - short stops due to sign - erection works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm March 12 to 5am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11A to junction 12 - lane closure for communications maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm March 12 to 5am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, Salford to Bogborough, lane closure for signs - erection on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm March 13 to 5am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 13 to junction 14 - carriageway closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm March 14 to 5am March 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 13 - exit slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route due to sign - erection works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm March 17 to 5am March 22, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A1 southbound, Tempsford Interchange entry slip - slip road closure and diversion route for resurfacing works on behalf of CBC.

• M1, from 10pm March 17 to 5am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11A to 12 - carriageway closure and lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm March 20 to 6am March 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, Salford Road, carriageway closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 9pm March 22 to 5am March 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 eastbound, Thorn Roundabout to M1, junction 11A - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm March 24 to 6am March 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Kelly's Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm March 24 to 5am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Beeston to Lower Caldecote - lane closure for frame and cover works on behalf of AWG.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.