200-signature petition pleads for school crossing between Leighton Buzzard schools

Funding options will be considered as part of Central Bedfordshire Council’s 2026/27 capital expenditure to provide a safe crossing option between two education premises in Leighton Buzzard.

A petition with more than 200 signatures was submitted to the council’s traffic management meeting asking for a zebra crossing or patrol between Beaudesert Lower School and Bumblebees pre-school.

The petition called for “a solution to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of children, parents and the rest of the local community”.

It warned: “This issue has persisted for too long and it’s time for change. Local authorities are urged to act quickly and provide a solution which will make this busy area safer for everyone.”

A zebra crossing or patrol is wanted between Beaudesert Lower School and Bumblebees pre-school. Photo: Google Maps Street View

Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade North councillor David Bligh explained: “Beaudesert Lower School and Bumblebees pre-school are on Appenine Way, which is a crescent.

“It’s very busy during school periods. With the nature of these two establishments, the children are young and require supervision as they can’t get to school on their own.

“There are a variety of traffic calming measures nearby, such as speed humps, a 20mph limit, a single yellow line with a traffic management order in place for school peak times, and the ‘keep clear’ zigzag lines.

“Parking on Appenine Way near the school is limited. A crossing there would enable parents to cross the road, especially those with children at both premises.

“We should at least try to get this in CBC’s capital budget for 2026/27. I don’t think we could find £70,000 out of nothing. Perhaps a temporary crossing could be put in place, such as a lollipop person.

“Lower schools in particular need crossings close to them because children can’t cross on their own. A crossing could contribute to keeping people out of their cars locally.

“It would provide a safer and wider area enabling pedestrians crossing the road to see traffic coming.”

Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade North councillor Kevin Pughe added: “Safety at schools is a priority of the ward councillors and other members across Leighton-Linslade.

“We should be considering safety at all schools, subject to funding, while encouraging walking to school and getting cars off the road. In the past, Leighton-Linslade Town Council helped pay for some of these things.

“I’d like to think we can work in partnership with the town council and look at some of these schemes as a priority.”

Executive member for highways and Independent Aspley and Woburn councillor John Baker, who chairs the meeting, welcomed the 218-signature petition, suggesting: “That tells us there’s clear support for taking action.

“The figure £70,000 was mentioned for the cost of a crossing. Of the last three we installed, one was £78,000, another £101,000 and the other £110,000.

“The bureaucracy which is the civil service is making it so complicated to build a pedestrian crossing that we can’t actually afford to provide them now.

“It’s an interesting approach to government Whitehall bureaucracy. The cost of everything has gone up.

“Councillors will engage with officers during the capital planning process to deliver a result, along with the petition showing clear public support.”