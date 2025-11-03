21 National Highways road closures to watch out for in Central Bedfordshire

Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have 21 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with drivers facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes. Another seven will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from to 4.02pm November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Birchs Close to Clifford Close - traffic signals for emergency cable works on behalf of UKPN.

• A1, to 5am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 Baldock to Brampton Hut - carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, to 5am December 21, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 16 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A421, from 8pm November 3 to 5am November 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marston Moretaine to M1, junction 13 - mobile lane closure due to carriageway sweeping works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm November 3 to 6am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Old Stratford to Thorn Roundabout - entry slip road closure, lane closures and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm November 3 to 5am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to 12 - lane closure for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm November 4 to 5am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Tempsford - lane closures due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm November 4 to 5am November 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Wyboston to Little Paxton - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm November 5 to 6am November 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Kellys Kitchen to Thorn Roundabout - carriageway closure for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm November 6 to 5am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Tempsford - lane closures due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm November 6 to 5am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 - lane closure due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of H W Martin.

• A1081, from 10pm November 8 to 5am November 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 10 to junction 9 - carriageway closure, entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion route due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm November 10 to 5am November 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Baldock to Biggleswade - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm November 10 to 5am November 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11A to junction 12 - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm November 11 to 6am November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Milton Keynes to Marston Moretaine - lane closure due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm November 11 to 5am November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm November 12 to 5am November 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Biggleswade North to Sandy - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm November 12 to 5am November 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 10am to 2pm on November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Wrayfields to Astwick Road - lane closure for pole test works on behalf of BT.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.