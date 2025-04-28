21 road closures for Central Bedfordshire drivers to watch out for - including the A1, A421 and M1

File photo of a road closed sign

Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have 21 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with drivers facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes. Another 10 will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A421, to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marston Moretaine - entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, to 6am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street Roundabout to A4146, junction - carriageway closures, lane closures, two-way traffic signals and diversion routes due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, to 5am June 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1081, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A421, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 14 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A421, from 8pm April 28 to 5am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, M1, junction 13 to Marston Moretaine, junction - lane closure for signs maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm April 28 to 5am April 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11A to 12 - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 8pm April 29 to 6am May 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade to Baldock - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm April 29 to 5am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A421, from 10pm April 30 to 5am May 3, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11a to junction 13 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm May 1 to 6am May 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Hockliffe - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm May 1 to 6am May 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, M1, junction 13 to A6 Elstow - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm May 2 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 clockwise, Sheep Lane Roundabout, Woburn - narrow lanes due to carriageway reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 9pm May 2 to 5am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Biggleswade North to Sandy - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm May 8 to 6am May 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to M1, junction 11A - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm May 8 to 5am May 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 13 to junction 14 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of Camway Installations.

• M1, from 10pm May 9 to 5am May 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 9pm May 12 to 5am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Baldock to Alconbury - lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm May 12 to 5am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1081 westbound, Capability Green to M1, junction 10 - lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.