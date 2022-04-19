21 road closures for Central Bedfordshire drivers to watch out for this week

Drivers in and around Central Bedfordshire will have 21 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And nine of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 7.30am April 2 to 6pm April 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, between The Black Birds and Bull Farm Close. Works under 24 hour traffic signals for maintenance works on behalf of Power On Connections.

• A5, from 9pm April 13 to 5am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Brickhill to Thorn turn Roundabout - mobile lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm April 11 to 5am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Tempsford lane closure due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• A421, from 8pm January 10 to 6am April 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound and westbound, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys Interchange, Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs on behalf of Highways England.

• A1, from 8am April 12 to 8pm April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, between, junction 10 and Edworth junction. 24 hour diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Capital traffic/Affinity Water.

• M1, from 9pm March 10 to 5am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to junction 13 - Lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of Chevron.

• A1, from 8pm February 15 2021 to 6am May 14 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 10 Baldock - Lane closures and carriageway closures due to bridge maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound,, junction 10 to junction Alconbury - mobile Lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm January 3 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound,, junction 13 to junction 14 - Various Lane closures and carriageway closures for Smart Motorway works on behalf of CostainGT.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A428, from 6pm April 18 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 eastbound and westbound, between B1428 and B1043. Diversion route for local authority works on behalf of ECL Civils.

• A5, from 8pm April 19 to 6am May 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 southbound, Kelly's Kitchen Roundabout to Sheep Lane Roundabout carriageway closure for carriageway Reconstruction/Renewal works on behalf of Highways England.

• M1, from 8pm April 20 to 5am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, Farley Hill to Luton - Lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of H.W Martin.

• M1, from 10pm April 20 to 5am April 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11 to junction 11a entry slip road closure, lane closures and diversion route due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm April 20 to 5am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11 entry slip road lane closure and lane closures due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm April 21 to 5am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Tempsford - carriageway closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm April 22 to 6am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Hockliffe, Leighton Road to Woburn Road - Multiway signals for communications on behalf of First Call TM.

• A421, from 9pm April 22 to 5am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound and westbound, junction 13 to Renhold mobile lane closures due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 8pm April 25 to 6am April 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 eastbound and westbound, Crown Roundabout to Tithe Farm Roundabout - carriageway closure and diversion Route for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm April 25 to 5am April 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11A - Lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 8pm April 27 to 6am May 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 eastbound and westbound, Thite Farm to Caxton GIibbet - carriageway closure and diversion Route for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) on behalf of Ringway.

• A421, from 9pm April 27 to 5am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marston Moretaine to Marsh Leys, Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs on behalf of Ringway.