21 road closures for Central Beds drivers to watch out for - including delays of up to 30 minutes on the A421

Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have 21 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And 10 of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, to 6am June 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Road Roundabout to M1, junction 11A - carriageway closures and diversion routes due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 5am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Biggleswade South Roundabout to Biggleswade North Roundabout - lane closure due to electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 5am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Buckden to Baldock - carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, to 6am June 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street Roundabout to A4146, junction - carriageway closures, lane closures, two-way traffic signals and diversion routes due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, to 5am June 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1081, to 5am July 18 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, to 5am July 24 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm June 16 to 5am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Baldock Services to Astwick - lane closure for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm June 16 to 5am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, Toddinton services exit slip - lane closure for signage works on behalf of TMO Highways.

• M1, from 10pm June 16 to 5am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 14 to junction 13 - lane closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm June 23 to 6am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, A603, junction - carriageway closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm June 23 to 6am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Kelly's Kitchen Roundabout to A5 / M1 Link Roundabout - carriageway closures and lane closures due to white lining/road marking works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm June 23 to 5am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Biggleswade North Roundabout to Biggleswade South Roundabout - lane closure due to electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm June 25 to 6am June 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 westbound, Salford Road to M1, junction 13 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway.

• A421, from 8pm June 25 to 6am June 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 southbound, M1, junction 13 Roundabout to Husbourne Crawley Roundabout - carriageway closure and diversion route due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• A421, from 10pm June 25 to 5am June 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 12 to junction 13 - carriageway closure, exit slip road closure, lane closures and diversion routes due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9am June 30 to 3.30pm July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Sandy to A603 - diversion for local authority works on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

• A1, from 9pm June 30 to 5am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Biggleswade to Astwick - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm June 30 to 5am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 13 to junction 12 - lane closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.