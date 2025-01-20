22 road closures for Central Bedfordshire drivers to watch out for - including delays of up to 30 minutes on the A1

File photo of a road closed sign.

Drivers in and around Central Bedfordshire will have 22 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And 10 of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, to 5am January 21 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Wyboston to Black Cat Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6pm March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade South roundabout to Edworth, junction - diversion route on behalf of UKPN.

• A1081, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 16 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8pm January 20 to 6am January 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Flying Fox Roundabout to Hockliffe - two-way traffic signals due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm January 20 to 5am January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11A to junction 11 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to emergency barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

• A421, from 10pm January 20 to 5am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 13 to junction 12 - entry slip road closure, hard shoulder closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications works on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 9pm January 21 to 5am January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Husborne Crawley Roundabout to Salford Road - lane closure for signs - erection on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm January 21 to 5am January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm January 21 to 5am January 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm January 22 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Salford Road Brogborough - carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion routes for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 8pm January 22 to 5am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Biggleswade South To Biggleswade North - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 10pm January 22 to 5am January 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11A to junction 13 - carriageway closure for communications works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm January 23 to 5am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm January 26 to 5am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Georgetown Road slips to Sandy roundabout - lane closure for sewer works on behalf of Anglian Water.

• A5, from 8pm January 27 to 6am April 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street Roundabout to A4146, junction - carriageway closures, lane closures, two-way traffic signals and diversion routes due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm January 27 to 6am January 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, M1, junction 13 to A6 Elstow - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm January 27 to 5am February 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Buckden to Little Paxton - carriageway closure lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm January 29 to 5am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 - exit slip road closure, hard shoulder closure, lane closure and diversion route due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm February 3 to 5am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 10 to A1081 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.