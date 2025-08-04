23 road closures for Central Bedfordshire drivers to watch out for

Drivers in and around Central Bedfordshire will have 23 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And eight of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, to 5am August 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, to 6am August 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marston Moretaine - carriageway closure, entry slip road closure, hard shoulder closure and diversion route due to carriageway improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, to 5am August 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, to 6am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Kelly's Kitchen Roundabout to A5 / M1 Link Roundabout - carriageway closures and lane closures due to white lining/road marking works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, to 5am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 16 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm August 4 to 5am August 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Little Paxton to Buckden - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm August 4 to 5am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15 - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm August 4 to 5am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 13 to junction 14 - hard shoulder closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm August 4 to 5am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 12 to junction 13 - hard shoulder closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm August 5 to 5am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Tempsford to Sandy roundabout - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm August 5 to 5am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11a to junction 12 - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm August 5 to 5am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 - entry slip road closure, hard shoulder closure, lane closure and diversion route due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 9pm August 6 to 5am August 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5/M1 both directions, A5 Link Road Bedford Road to M1, junction 11A - lane closures due to white lining/road marking works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm August 6 to 5am August 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 13 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm August 7 to 5am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm August 7 to 5am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm August 8 to 5am August 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 13 - entry slip road closure and diversion route due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm August 11 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Tilsworth - two-way traffic signals due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• A421, from 9pm August 12 to 5am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Cople to Great Barford - lane closure due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm August 12 to 5am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11 - hard shoulder only for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm August 13 to 5am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Tempsford - lane closures due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.