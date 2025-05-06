25 road closures for Central Bedfordshire drivers to watch out for - with delays of up to 30 minutes

File photo of a road closed sign

Drivers in and around Central Bedfordshire will have 25 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And 10 of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marston Moretaine - entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, to 6am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street Roundabout to A4146, junction - carriageway closures, lane closures, two-way traffic signals and diversion routes due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, to 5am June 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1081, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 18 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm May 6 to 5am May 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Sandy - lane closure due to electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm May 6 to 5am May 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11A to junction 11 - lane closures due to emergency barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm May 7 to 5am May 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11 to junction 11A - hard shoulder closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm May 8 to 6am May 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to M1, junction 11A - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm May 8 to 6am May 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, A603, junction - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm May 8 to 5am May 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 13 to junction 14 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of Camway Installations.

• M1, from 10pm May 9 to 5am May 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm May 12 to 6am May 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 westbound, A6 Elstow to M1, junction 13 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm May 12 to 5am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Baldock to Alconbury - lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 9pm May 12 to 5am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street to Hockliffe - Two way signals for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm May 12 to 5am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1081 westbound, Capability Green to M1, junction 10 - lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A421, from 8pm May 13 to 5am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marston Moretaine to Marsh Leys - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm May 13 to 6am May 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Black Cat to Renhold - IPV for sweeping of carriageway on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 9pm May 13 to 5am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound, M1, junction 11A Chalton - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm May 14 to 6am May 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Hockliffe to Dunstable - two-way signals for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm May 14 to 5am May 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11 to 10 - lane closure for barrier fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm May 14 to 5am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 9 to junction 14 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm May 19 to 5am May 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 - carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.