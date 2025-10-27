30 major road closures in Central Bedfordshire - with 30 minute delays expected
And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with drivers facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A1, to 4pm October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Sandy roundabout to Tempsford interchange - diversion route on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.
• A5, to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Kellys Kitchen to Thorn Roundabout - carriageway closure for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways.
• A1, fto 5am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 Baldock to Brampton Hut - carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.
• A1081, to 5am December 21, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.
• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.
• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.
And a further 24 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A5, from 8pm October 27 to 6am October 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling street carriageway closure for signs maintenance on behalf of National Highways.
• A1, from 9pm October 27 to 5am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Caldecote to Biggleswade - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.
• M1, from 10pm October 27 to 5am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.
• M1, from 10pm October 27 to 5am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11A to junction 11 - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.
• M1, from 10pm October 27 to 5am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.
• M1, from 10pm October 28 to 5am October 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.
• M1, from 10pm October 28 to 5am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11 to junction 11a - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.
• A1, from 9pm October 29 to 5am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.
• M1, from 10pm October 29 to 5am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 13 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.
• M1, from 10pm October 29 to 5am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 15 to 14 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.
• A1, from 9pm October 30 to 5am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Beeston to Sandy - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.
• M1, from 10pm October 30 to 5am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.
• A421, from 10pm October 30 to 5am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13, junction - slip road closure and lane closures for white lining/road markings on behalf of National Highways.
• A5, from 8pm October 31 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Tilsworth - two-way signals for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
• A5, from 8pm October 31 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Flying Fox Roundabout - four-way traffic signals due to sign - erection works on behalf of National Highways.
• A5, from 8pm October 31 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Hockliffe to Flying Fox Roundabout - two-way signals for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways.
• A5, from 8pm November 3 to 6am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Old Stratford to Thorn Roundabout - entry slip road closure, lane closures and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.
• M1, from 10pm November 3 to 5am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to 12 - lane closure for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways.
• A1, from 9pm November 4 to 5am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Tempsford - lane closures due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.
• A1, from 9pm November 4 to 5am November 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Wyboston to Little Paxton - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
• A5, from 8pm November 5 to 6am November 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Kellys Kitchen to Thorn Roundabout - carriageway closure for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways.
• A1081, from 10pm November 8 to 5am November 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 10 to junction 9 - carriageway closure, entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion route due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.
• A1, from 9pm November 10 to 5am November 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Baldock to Biggleswade - carriageway closure for reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
• M1, from 10pm November 10 to 5am November 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11A to junction 12 - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.