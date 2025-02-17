Travel news. Image: Radar.

Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have 20 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A5, from 8pm January 27 to 6am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street Roundabout to A4146, junction - carriageway closures, lane closures, two-way traffic signals and diversion routes due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm November 1 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm October 2 2023 to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from midnight, October 2 2023 to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 15 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8am February 17 to 4pm February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, junction with Bull Farm Close - narrow lanes for S278 works on behalf of STD Civils.

• A421, from 8pm February 17 to 6am February 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, A6 Elstow to M1, junction 13 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 9pm February 17 to 5am February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Beeston, lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm February 17 to 5am February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11 - exit slip road narrow lanes due to electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm February 17 to 5am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 11A to junction 12 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm February 17 to 5am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 12 to junction 13 - lane closures for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 10pm February 17 to 5am February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11A to junction 11 - hard shoulder closure and lane closures due to emergency barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm February 18 to 5am February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 13 to junction 12 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 9pm February 19 to 5am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Thorn - short stops due to sign - erection works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 9pm February 20 to 5am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Toddington - short stops due to sign - erection works on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A5, from 9pm February 20 to 5am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Hockliffe - short stops due to sign - erection works on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm February 22 to 5am February 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 11A to junction 13 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm February 24 to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marston Moretaine - entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm February 24 to 5am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11A to junction 10 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of Camway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 10pm February 25 to 5am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 12 to junction 13 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of Camway Installations.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.