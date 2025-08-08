Drivers warned of road closures in Leighton Buzzard area - including the bypass

Motorists are being warned of road closures. Pic: Adobe stock

Drivers are being warned of road closures in the Leighton Buzzard area for maintenance and improvement works.

Leighton Buzzard Bypass from the B440 to Stanbridge Road Roundabout will be fully closed from August 9 to 29 between 9am and 3.30pm on weekdays and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.

The closure is for surface dressing and road marking works. The diversion route is: A505, A5, A4012, and A4146.

Other planned closures are:

Derwent Road, Linslade (Outside Greenleas School)

A full closure is scheduled from August 11 to 15, between 8am and 6pm daily, to carry out essential carriageway repairs. Diversion route: Himley Green, Southcourt Avenue, Springfield Road, and Soulbury Road.

Mentmore Road, Linslade (Wing Road to Substation Opposite Linslade Middle School)

This stretch will be closed from August 11 to 29, between 8am and 6pm and Saturdays from 8am to 1pm, for surface dressing and road marking. There is no alternative route for this closure.

Richmond Road and Highcroft, Leighton Buzzard

Both roads will be fully closed from August 11 to 26 for pre-patching and micro asphalt surfacing works. There is no alternative route for this closure.

Willow Bank Walk, Almond Road, Dove Tree Road (at junction with Almond Road), and Gemini Close, Leighton Buzzard

Closures are scheduled from August 13 to 29 between 8am and 6pm, to complete pre-patching and micro asphalt surfacing works. There is no alternative route for these closures.

Orchard Way, Stanbridge (Opposite No.17)

A short closure for gas service installation will take place from 26 to 27 August 2025. The road will be fully closed during this time. Diversion route: Peddars Lane and Tilsworth Road.

Visit the public notices portal to find out more.