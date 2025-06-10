Expect delays on the A1 and A5 as drivers face 17 major road closures across Central Bedfordshire

File photo of a road closed sign

Drivers in and around Central Bedfordshire will have 17 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And seven of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, to 6am June 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Road Roundabout to M1, junction 11A - carriageway closures and diversion routes due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, to 6am June 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street Roundabout to A4146, junction - carriageway closures, lane closures, two-way traffic signals and diversion routes due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, to 5am June 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1081, to 5am July 18 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, to 5am July 24 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm June 9 to 5am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Buckden to Baldock - carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm June 9 to 5am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Biggleswade South Roundabout to Biggleswade North Roundabout - lane closure due to electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

And a further closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A428, from 8pm June 10 to 6am June 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, St Neots to Caxton Gibbet Roundabout - diversion route for structure - maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm June 11 to 5am June 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 12 to junction 13 - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm June 12 to 5am June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1081 westbound, Capability Green to M1, junction 10 - lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 10am to 12.30pm on June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Event: Truck Convoy Hockliffe, Woburn Road to Thorn Road roundabout - Some traffic expected.

• A1, from 9pm June 16 to 5am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Baldock Services to Astwick - lane closure for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm June 16 to 5am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, Toddinton services exit slip - lane closure for signage works on behalf of TMO Highways.

• M1, from 10pm June 16 to 5am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 14 to junction 13 - lane closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm June 23 to 5am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Biggleswade North Roundabout to Biggleswade South Roundabout - lane closure due to electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.