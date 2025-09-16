Expect delays on the A1 as Central Beds motorist warned of 16 major road closures

Road closed sign

Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have 16 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 10 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, to 5am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Baldock to Alconbury - lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Little Brickhill to Sheeplane roundabout - traffic signals, lane closures, and layby closures for cable works on behalf of BT.

• A1081, ftto 5am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A421, tto 6am October 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, Brogborough, junction to Marsh Leys - carriageway closures and diversion routes due to white lining/road marking works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1,to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A428, to 8pm September 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Barford Road Roundabout to B1040 St Ives Road, Papworth Everard - diversion for su works on behalf of Awg Group Limited.

• A1, to 8am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, New Road Beeston to Sandy roundabout - diversion route on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

• A5, to 6am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, junction with Tebworth Road - traffic signals for remedial works on behalf of Sundon ORA.

• A5, to 6am September 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Kelly's Kitchen roundabout to Flying Fox roundabout - carriageway closures, entry slip closure, lane closure and diversion routes for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1081, from 10pm September 18 to 5am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 - partial roundabout carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion route due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm September 22 to 5am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Tempsford to Biggleswade - lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm September 23 to 5am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Sandy roundabout - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm September 23 to 5am September 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Biggleswade South to Baldock - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm September 23 to 5am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 - lane closure for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm September 25 to 5am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11 to junction 10 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.