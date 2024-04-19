Here are the roads in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade set to be repaired - and when
It’s good news from people living in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade, as Andrew Selous MP has revealed which 18 streets in the towns will be repaired over the next financial years.
South West Bedfordshire MP welcomed an extra £22 million of government funding to repair roads in Central Bedfordshire between 2023 and 2034.
He said: “I am pleased that Central Bedfordshire Council is receiving this additional funding to carry out much needed road repairs in the local area. I know just how important this issue is from talking to many local people.”
Here are all the roads being repaired in 2023/24:
East Street, Leighton Buzzard - Mastic Asphalt patching
Leighton Buzzard Bypass, Leighton Buzzard - Mastic Asphalt patching
Marley Fields, Leighton Buzzard - Mastic Asphalt patching
Meadway, Leighton Buzzard - Mastic Asphalt patching
Plantation Road, Leighton Buzzard - Mastic Asphalt patching
Princes Court, Leighton Buzzard - Mastic Asphalt patching
Queen Street, Leighton Buzzard - Mastic Asphalt patching
Richmond Road, Leighton Buzzard - Carriageway patching
Vandyke Road, Leighton Buzzard - Mastic Asphalt patching
Willow Bank Walk, Leighton Buzzard - Mastic Asphalt patching
Woodman Close, Leighton Buzzard - Carriageway patching
Chelsea Green, Linslade - Mastic Asphalt patching
Derwent Road, Linslade - Mastic Asphalt patching
Golden Riddy, Linslade - Mastic Asphalt patching
Rosebery Avenue, Linslade - Mastic Asphalt patching
Wing Road, Linslade - Mastic Asphalt patching
While these will be fixed in 2024/25:
Charlton Grove, Leighton Buzzard - Carriageway resurfacing
Doggit Street, Leighton Buzzard - Footway resurfacing