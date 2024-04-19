Here are the roads in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade set to be repaired - and when

The MP has welcomed the extra £22 million in funding
By Olivia Preston
Published 19th Apr 2024, 16:15 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2024, 16:48 BST
South West Bedfordshire MP next to a pothole. Picture: Andrew SelousSouth West Bedfordshire MP next to a pothole. Picture: Andrew Selous
It’s good news from people living in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade, as Andrew Selous MP has revealed which 18 streets in the towns will be repaired over the next financial years.

South West Bedfordshire MP welcomed an extra £22 million of government funding to repair roads in Central Bedfordshire between 2023 and 2034.

He said: “I am pleased that Central Bedfordshire Council is receiving this additional funding to carry out much needed road repairs in the local area. I know just how important this issue is from talking to many local people.”

Here are all the roads being repaired in 2023/24:

East Street, Leighton Buzzard - Mastic Asphalt patching

Leighton Buzzard Bypass, Leighton Buzzard - Mastic Asphalt patching

Marley Fields, Leighton Buzzard - Mastic Asphalt patching

Meadway, Leighton Buzzard - Mastic Asphalt patching

Plantation Road, Leighton Buzzard - Mastic Asphalt patching

Princes Court, Leighton Buzzard - Mastic Asphalt patching

Queen Street, Leighton Buzzard - Mastic Asphalt patching

Richmond Road, Leighton Buzzard - Carriageway patching

Vandyke Road, Leighton Buzzard - Mastic Asphalt patching

Willow Bank Walk, Leighton Buzzard - Mastic Asphalt patching

Woodman Close, Leighton Buzzard - Carriageway patching

Chelsea Green, Linslade - Mastic Asphalt patching

Derwent Road, Linslade - Mastic Asphalt patching

Golden Riddy, Linslade - Mastic Asphalt patching

Rosebery Avenue, Linslade - Mastic Asphalt patching

Wing Road, Linslade - Mastic Asphalt patching

While these will be fixed in 2024/25:

Charlton Grove, Leighton Buzzard - Carriageway resurfacing

Doggit Street, Leighton Buzzard - Footway resurfacing

