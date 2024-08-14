Leighton Buzzard bypass closed at Stanbridge after crash on A505

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The A505 near Leighton Buzzard is closed at Stanbridge after a car hit a tree.

Police are at the scene and say that the road is likely to remain closed “for some time”.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness told the LBO that the police, firefighters and an air ambulance arrived “in a matter of a few minutes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman, said: “At 11.17am today (August 14) crews from Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable and Stopsley were called to a road traffic collision involving one car that had hit a tree on the A505. Crews made the scene safe and the occupants of the car self-extricated.”

Two people were treated by the ambulance service.