Leighton Buzzard drivers face delays heading to the M1 for the next couple of weeks

Drivers in and around Leighton Buzzard will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8pm November 6 2023 to 6am February 9 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Sandhouse Lane to Eastern Way traffic signals and 40mph speed restriction for S278 works on behalf of Road traffic Solutions.

• A5, from 10pm December 21 2023 to 5am March 2 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - narrow lane and lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm October 2 2023 to 5am March 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 9pm February 5 to 5am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound, Thorn Roundabout to M1, junction 11A - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 10pm February 8 to 5am February 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 14 to junction 11A - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm February 12 to 6am February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, junction with Tebworth Road/Hockliffe Road - traffic signals for developer works on behalf of Ethical Power Connections.

• M1, from 10pm February 12 to 5am February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 12 to junction 13 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 9am February 13 to 3.30pm February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Sheep Lane to Hockliffe - diversion for local authority works on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

• M1, from 10pm February 13 to 5am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 12 to junction 13 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.