Leighton Buzzard drivers facing five planned road closures along the A5 next week
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A5, from 5am March 2 2024 to 11.59pm January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - lane closure and narrow lanes for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.
• A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.
And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A5, from 8pm to 11.45pm on June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, junction with Sandhouse Lane - traffic signals for pole replacement works on behalf of BT.
• M1, from 10pm June 24 to 5am June 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 10 to junction 9 - lane closures for structure - maintenance on behalf of National Highways.
• A5, from 8pm June 25 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound, Bedford Road to M1, junction 11a west roundabout - lane closure for scaffold works on behalf of National Grid.
• A5, from 8pm June 25 to 5am June 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Sheep Lane Roundabout to Sandhouse Lane - multiway traffic signals for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
• A5, from 8pm June 26 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Hockliffe to Sheep Lane Roundabout - two-way traffic signals for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
• A5, from 9pm July 1 to 5am July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound, Thorn Roundabout to M1, junction 11A - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.
• A5, from 8pm July 8 to 6am July 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
