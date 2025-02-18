Major Leighton Buzzard road closed for nearly month for level crossing upgrades
The A4012 Hockliffe Road will be closed to all traffic between Danes Way and Meadow Way from now until March 14. Pavements will also be closed to pedestrians.
Leighton Buzzard’s unique narrow-gauge railway needs to have its level crossing renewed where the line crosses the road.
The railway has been in continuous use since 1919 and the road crossing was last replaced 40 years ago.
Leighton Buzzard Railway’s Operations Manager, Terry Bendall, explained: “We appreciate that the road closure will not be welcome but unfortunately the work cannot be completed without it. As a local resident all my life, I understand the impact on the town very well.
“We hope that the closure will last for three weeks but we’ve allowed a further week, in case additional work is found to be necessary once the top layer of the road surface and the rails have been removed.”
