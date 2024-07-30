Road closures: almost two dozen for Leighton Buzzard drivers over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in and around Leighton Buzzard will have 20 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause severe delays – with motorists facing waits of at least 30 minutes. Another six will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9pm July 15 to 5am August 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Buckden to Baldock - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm March 4 to 5am September 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Sandy Roundabout to A1(M), junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm July 15 to 5am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Alconbury - carriageway closures, lane closures, mobile works and diversion routes for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 5am March 2 2024 to 11.59pm January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - lane closure and narrow lanes for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm November 1 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from midnight, October 2 2023 to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm July 29 to 5am August 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1(M) both directions, junction 10 to junction 6 - carriageway closures, lane closures, mobile works and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm July 30 to 5am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Brickhill to Thorn Turn Roundabout - mobile lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Sandy roundabout to Georgetown Road - lane closure for meter exchange on behalf of AWG.

• A1, from 9pm July 31 to 5am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Brampton Hut to junction 10 - mobile lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm July 31 to 5am August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 13 to junction 14 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of Camway Installations.

• A5, from 8pm August 1 to 5am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, junction with Leighton Road and Woburn Road - traffic signals for gully replacement on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

• A5, from 10pm August 1 to 5am August 3, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11A to junction 14 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm August 3 to 6am August 4, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A5 both directions, A5120 roundabout to M1, junction 11a west roundabout - carriageway closure for Scaffolding erection on behalf of UKPN.

• A5, from 8pm August 5 to 6am August 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Sheep Lane Roundabout - carriageway closure and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm August 6 to 6am August 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for white lining/road markings on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm August 6 to 5am August 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of Camway Installations.

• M1, from 10pm August 8 to 5am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 14 to 15 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm August 12 to 5am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1081 / M1 westbound, New Airport Way to M1, junction 10 - entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route due to inspection/survey works on behalf of National Highways.