Road closures: dozens for Central Bedfordshire drivers over the next fortnight

Road closures to avoid over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Central Bedfordshire will have 26 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

A1081, from 10pm September 18 to 5am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 13 to junction 10 - entry and exit slip road closures, lane closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

A421, from 10pm March 27 to 5am October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - entry slip road closures. Lane closures and diversion routes due to inspection/survey works on behalf of National Highways.

A5, from 7am September 11 to 6.59am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Road Roundabout to A5120 Roundabout - diversion route for utility works on behalf of Affinity Water.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A421, from 10pm September 12 2022 to 5am November 2 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes and narrow lanes for bridge maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 22 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

A5, from 8pm September 25 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, north of Sandhouse Lane - works under traffic signals on behalf of Anglian Water.

A1, from 9pm September 25 to 5am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Sandy to Tempsford - lane closure due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A1, from 9pm September 25 to 5am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Baldock to Alconbury - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

M1, from 10pm September 25 to 5am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 12 to junction 13 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

A1, from 9am September 26 to 3.30pm September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Black Cat roundabout to Tempsford, junction - diversion route on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

M1, from 10pm September 26 to 5am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 12 to junction 11A - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A5, from 8pm September 27 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Little Brickhill - mobile works for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

M1, from 10pm September 27 to 5am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 13 to junction 11A - lane closure for litter clearance on behalf of National Highways.

M1, from 10pm September 28 to 5am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 13 to junction 14 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of Camway Installations.A421, from 10pm September 28 to 5am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11A to junction 12 - exit slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.

A1, from 9am September 29 to 3pm October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Sandy Roundabout to Biggleswade North Roundabout - diversion route for su works on behalf of National Grid Electricity Transmission Plc.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A1, from midnight, October 2 2023 to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closure, lane closures, narrow lanes and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

A1, from 9am October 2 to 3.30pm October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Sandy roundabout to Georgetown Road - diversion route on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

A5, from 8pm October 2 to 6am October 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

M1, from 10pm October 2 to 5am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 12 to junction 13 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement

Advertisement

M1, from 10pm October 2 to 5am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - lane closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

M1, from 10pm October 2 to 5am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 13 to junction 12 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

M1, from 10pm October 2 to 5am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 9 to junction 10 - lane closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

M1, from 10pm October 3 to 5am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 12 to junction 13 - lane closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A1, from 8am October 9 to 6pm October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Sandy Roundabout to Biggleswade North Roundabout - diversion route for SU works on behalf of Awg Group Limited.

A1081, from 9.30am to 4.30pm on October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both direction, junction 10 narrow lanes for horticulture on behalf of National Highways.