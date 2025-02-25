Roads in Leighton Buzzard town centre set to reopen tomorrow after emergency gas works

The road closure in Leighton Buzzard for emergency gas works. Picture: Neil Cairns

Good news for shoppers – as Leighton Buzzard town centre roads are set to reopen tomorrow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hockliffe Street, the High Street, Bridge Street, and Lake Street were closed on Friday for emergency repair works after a gas leak was discovered.

While it was estimated the closures would last for ‘roughly a week’ gas company SGN has said it hopes the roads will now open tomorrow morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for SGN said: “Our reinstatement work is now complete and we’re just waiting for the new road surface to set. All being well, we should be able to remove the road closures around 9.30am tomorrow (Wednesday 26).”

The gas leak was detected in the Market Square on Wednesday, Februay 19 – forcing Mimic Gifts and six other businesses in its building to close.

Sarah Prudames, owner at Mimic Gifts and Borrow My Office estimated that the closure had cost her business in excess of £1,000.

She said: “I’ve had a huge loss of trade because half term for us is really good. We have lots of children's stuff, so obviously, we haven't sold any of them at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Saturday is normally our best day. It's been closed Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. So easily, £1,000 pounds, probably more, we’ve lost.”

SGN says it has a compensation scheme in place for any small businesses who suffer a genuine loss due to its works.