Drivers in and around Leighton Buzzard will have 14 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

There will be roadworks on the A5 and M1 over the next two weeks

• A5, from 8pm March 18 to 11.59pm April 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, junction with Tebworth Road - traffic signals for S278 works on behalf of Highways UK.

• A1081, from 10pm October 2 2023 to 5am April 20 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 5am March 2 2024 to 11.59pm January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - lane closure and narrow lanes for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Road Roundabout to M1, junction 11A - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from midnight, to 11.59pm on April 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, junction with Woburn Road - no carriageway incursion for maintenance works on behalf of AWG.

• M1, from 10pm April 2 to 5am April 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, southbound, exit slip to Toddington services - exit slip closure and lane closure for urgent maintenance repairs on behalf of Traffix UK.

• M1, from 10pm April 4 to 5am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 14 to junction 13 - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm April 8 to 5am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 13 to 10 - lane closure for sweeping of carriageway on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm April 9 to 6am April 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Sandhouse Lane to Flying Fox Roundabout - two-way traffic signals for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm April 11 to 5am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Turn Roundabout to M1, junction 11A - mobile works for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm April 11 to 5am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 10 - entry slip road closure, ring management and diversion route due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm April 15 to 6am April 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm April 15 to 5am April 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 10 - exit slip road link road closure, lane closure and diversion route for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.