Leighton Buzzard's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this Easter week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8pm March 18 to 11.59pm March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, junction with Tebworth Road - traffic signals for S278 works on behalf of Highways UK.

• A1081, from 10pm October 2 2023 to 5am March 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 5am March 2 2024 to 11.59pm January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - lane closure and narrow lanes for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 10pm March 25 to 5am March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 12 to junction 11 - hard shoulder closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1081, from 9pm March 26 to 5am March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1081 westbound, New Airport Way to M1 southbound, junction 10 - lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm April 1 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Road Roundabout to M1, junction 11A - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.