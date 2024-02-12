Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leighton Buzzard's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

The closures facing Leighton Buzzard motorists this week

• A5, to 5am March 2 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - narrow lane and lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, to 6am March 16 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Sandhouse Lane to Eastern Way traffic signals and 40mph speed restriction for S278 works on behalf of Road traffic Solutions.

• A1081, from 10pm October 2 2023 to 5am March 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8pm February 12 to 6am February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, junction with Tebworth Road/Hockliffe Road - traffic signals for developer works on behalf of Ethical Power Connections.

• M1, from 10pm February 12 to 5am February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 12 to junction 13 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 9am February 13 to 3.30pm February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Sheep Lane to Hockliffe - diversion for local authority works on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

• M1, from 10pm February 13 to 5am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 12 to junction 13 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8am February 21 to 6pm February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, The Blackbirds to Hockley Court - some carriageway incursion for asset removal on behalf of BT.

• M1, from 10pm February 21 to 5am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 12 to junction 13 - carriageway closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm February 26 to 6am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Hockliffe to Eastern Way - two-way traffic signals due to sign - erection works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm February 26 to 6am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Little Brickhill to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.