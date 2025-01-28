Work begins to install 7 new average speed cameras along 5-mile stretch of A5 between Milton Keynes and Bedfordshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Work is underway to install a series of average speed cameras along a five-mile stretch of the A5 to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on the major A-road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways say the key route across Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire will ‘benefit’ from the new scheme which will make the road safer for drivers and those living nearby.

Work started on the A5 safety scheme overnight and will see seven new average speed cameras and associated signage installed along a five-mile section of the A5 between Thorn Roundabout, near Dunstable and Little Brickhill, on the outskirts of Milton Keynes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the improvements, sections of the road will have their speed limit reduced from 60mph to 50mph.

A5 Little Brickhill to Thorn Diversion. Image: National Highways

Work on the £2.1m project is expected to be completed by summer 2025.

While the works and speed cameras will reduce speed of travel for motorists, National Highways Project Manager Niamh McGrath said safety is the priority.

“Safety is, and will always be, our number one priority, and we understand how important improved safety is to those who use this route as well as those who live nearby,” the project manager said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Collision data shows the A5 is a high-risk A-road in the region. Our work has identified sections where we believe safety improvements can be made. These changes to the speed limit will reduce the frequency and severity of collisions which helps keep traffic flowing and creates safer roads for everyone.”

The A5 RSD Map. Image: National Highways

To minimise disruption to road users, Highways say the works will primarily be carried out on weekday nights, usually between 8pm - 6am, although some weekend works may also be required.

During overnight works drivers are being told to allow more time to complete their journey.

Traffic travelling northbound on the A5 will be diverted at Watling Roundabout onto the A505/A4146 before rejoining the A5 at Kelly’s Kitchen Roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic travelling southbound will follow the same route, but in reverse.

To carry out the work safely all laybys between Thorn and Little Brickhill will be closed for the duration the works. Details of the works and diversions are available via our dedicated safety scheme page on the National Highways website, and will be updated as the scheme progresses.