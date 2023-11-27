The road delays to be aware of this week

Drivers in and around Leighton Buzzard will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Works planned for A5 and M1

• A1081, from 10pm October 2 to 5am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - lane closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm March 27 to 5am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - entry slip road closures. Lane closures and diversion routes due to inspection/survey works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm October 18 to 5am December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11 to junction 13 - lane closures due to communications works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm November 6 2023 to 6am January 18 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Sandhouse Lane to Eastern Way traffic signals and 40mph speed restriction for S278 works on behalf of Road traffic Solutions.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 9am November 29 to 3.30pm December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Sheeplane roundabout to M1, junction 13 - diversion route on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

• M1, from 10pm November 29 to 5am November 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 15 to junction 14, exit and entry slip closure at Newport Pagnell Services for carriageway repairs on behalf of Welcome Break.

• A5, from 8pm December 1 to 5am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Hockliffe to Sheep Lane Roundabout - carriageway closure for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm December 4 to 5am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm December 4 to 5am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 14 to junction 13 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm December 5 to 5am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm December 11 to 5am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 10 to junction 9 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm December 11 to 5am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 13 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.