Trial date set for ex-Linslade top doctor accused of voyeurism

A trial date has been set for a senior NHS doctor who has been accused of voyeurism charges against a teenager in Leighton Buzzard.

Dr Jonathan Fielden, 55, formerly of Stoke Road in Linslade, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of voyeurism dating from March 2015 to June 2016.

During his appearance at Luton Crown Court today, a trial date was set for February 25 next year.

Dr Fielden was suspended and later resigned as deputy medical director and director of specialised commissioning at NHS England, where he earned an annual salary of £224,999 – making him one of the highest-paid doctors in the country.

He had previously served as chairman of the British Medical Association consultants committee. His clinical background is as an anaesthetist.