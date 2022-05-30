Two taken to hospital after collision between motorcycles and car in Heath and Reach

Police are appealing for witnesses after two motorcycles and a car were involved in a collision on Thursday (May 26).

Two people were taken to hospital after the incident at around 6am on Woburn Road in Heath and Reach.

Two motorcycles and a green Fiat 500 collided heading northbound towards the Flying Fox roundabout.

Bedfordshire Police headquarters

Sergeant Timothy Davies from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“If you were in the area around the time and have any dash cam footage of the collision or events leading up it, please also get in touch.

“Any information you have could help us establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.”