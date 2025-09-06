This weekend’s Emergency Alert will disrupt live sport and other TV shows 🚨🚨

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millions of phones will receive an Emergency Alert this weekend.

The government is set to test out its system across the country.

But how will it impact your TV viewing?

It is almost time for the Emergency Alert test this weekend. Millions of phones across the UK will receive a message from the government on Sunday afternoon.

The system is being tested out on a nationwide scale for the second ever time, following a previous one in spring 2023. It will see your phone make a siren-like sound and vibrate for 10 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But how will the test disrupt your Sunday afternoon viewing habits? Here’s all you need to know:

When is the Emergency Alert test being sent?

Millions of phones received an emergency alert for Storm Eowyn. | Getty Images

The test is set to take place tomorrow (September 7) afternoon. An alert is set to be sent out to millions of phones across the country at 3pm.

During the test your mobile phone or tablet will emit a loud siren-like sound and vibrate, even if it is set to silent. A message will appear on your screen confirming that this is only a test and that no action is required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which TV shows will be disrupted by Emergency Alert?

On BBC One, Escape to the Country will be on the tele at 3pm and so will crossover with the Emergency alert. Over on BBC Two the Women’s Rugby World Cup will have kicked-off by the time of the test.

ITV will be wrapping up an episode of Midsomer Murders when the text is sent. While Channel 4 will be in the middle of a Four in the Bed omnibus.

Channel 5’s Cumbria: The Lakes & the Coast will coincide with the Emergency Alert test. Sky Sports will be live from the Italian GP in the F1 as well as the Women’s SPL match between Celtic and Rangers.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.