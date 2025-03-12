Televangelist Peter Popoff also claimed that “miracle money” would appear from “unexpected sources” 🚨

Ofcom has fined the Word Network over claims ‘miracle spring water’ could ‘cure cancer’.

The watchdog found the Peter Popoff Ministries contained “potentially harmful” material.

It was claimed that the water “cured serious illnesses” and that “miracle money” would appear.

A TV channel that claimed its “miracle spring water” could cure cancer has been fined by Ofcom. The regulator has slapped The Word Network with a £150,000 penalty fee over the incident.

Ofcom’s investigation found that two episodes of the Peter Popoff Ministries contained “potentially harmful claims”. The Word Network is a religious broadcasting channel started in the US at the turn of the millennium - but it has made its way to this side of the pond.

In the episodes in question, which aired in May 2023, it was claimed that the water could "improve serious health conditions or financial situations". Ofcom said it was "particularly concerned that the programmes included repeated statements and testimonials about the efficacy of the water, claiming or strongly implying the water cured serious illnesses, including cancer".

On one occasion, Ofcom’s investigation found, Mr Popoff told the audience: “Sickness is going to disappear. Supernatural miracle money”. Get ready."

TV network find over 'miracle water' claim | Jason Mowry/Getty Images

The watchdog has said that in another segment, a pre-recorded instructional video told viewers: "Open the package and pour the water onto both of your hands, top and bottom.

"Then place your hands on your bills, legal papers, credit cards and loved ones. Whatever the needs are in your life."

A spokesperson for Ofcom added: “We concluded that the Word Network broke broadcasting rules as it failed to adequately protect views from harm, exploited the vulnerabilities of the audience and promoted products in the programme.

“Given the serious nature of this breach, Ofcom has imposed a financial penalty of £150,000 on The Word Network, which will be passed on to HM Treasury. We have also directed it not to repeat the programmes and to broadcast a statement of our findings against it, on a date and in a form to be determined by us.”

Peter Popoff started preaching in the 1960s and was originally billed as "The Miracle Boy Evangelist". He has been broadcasting his television ministries since the 1980s in America - and has been promoting the ‘miracle spring water’ since the early 2000s.

It is also not his first run in with Ofcom, with the watchdog issuing a strong warning to broadcasters for transmitting his material way back in 2008.