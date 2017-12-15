UPDATE: 14-year-old boy died in Leighton Buzzard train collision

British Transport Police have revealed that a 14-year-old boy was the person struck by a train in yesterday’s tragic collision at Leighton Buzzard.

There were major delays throughout yesterday evening while emergency services spent hours attending the scene.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “We were called to Leighton Buzzard station at 3.59pm yesterday following reports that a person had been struck by a train.

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Ambulance Service but sadly a person was found to have died at the scene.

“He has now been identified as a 14-year-old boy.

“His next of kin has been informed and his family is being supported by specially trained officers.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

Speculation on social media that the victim was a teenager was not confirmed until this morning.

Many took to Twitter, including soul singer Beverly Knight, to offer condolences to the victim’s family.

More on this to follow.