Don't venture onto the ice. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The message comes after the loss of four boys aged six, eight, 10 and 11, who died after falling through a frozen lake at a park near Solihull on Sunday, December 11. However, despite the tragedy making national headlines, only a couple of days later, a local eyewitness has claimed that two youngsters were walking on a frozen lake in the Sandhills estate.

The eyewitness revealed on social media that she had seen two 12/13-year-olds on the icy lake. She said she had rung the emergency services who had attended to make sure no-one had fallen through the ice.

In response to the worrying report, Central Bedfordshire and Leighton-Linslade Town Councillor, Amanda Dodwell, told the LBO: "I think people across the country were shocked about what happened [near Solihull] and really taken aback by it. Children are very much enticed by water and they thought that the ice was thick enough to walk on. They obviously think that lakes are like ice rinks, and don't realise how extremely dangerous they are. What happened is unthinkable, it's just so awful.

"The lake at Sandhills is fairly deep because it used to be a quarry. I think parents need to talk to their children and make sure that they are aware of the dangers."

Bodies of water in the town include Clipstone Brook, the River Ouzel, canal, and lakes at Tiddenfoot, Sandhills, Astral Park, and Rushmere.

Cllr Dodwell added: "Even if you are a strong swimmer you could go into shock in the cold water and end up with hypothermia. Another concern is that people will sometimes go in if their animal gets into trouble. Please try and get professional help. It's very concerning that the children were spotted out on a lake in Leighton Buzzard. If you see people on frozen water please ring 101 and make the emergency services aware. If they are in trouble, please call 999."

