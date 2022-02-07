Van shields opticians from 'out of control' car in Leighton Buzzard

A Leighton Buzzard shop had a lucky escape on Thursday after it was shielded by a van that took the impact when a car lost control.

On February 3, Kings Opticians & Hearing Care, North Street, was protected by a stationary TK Furniture van when a vehicle crashed into the van instead of the store window.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm, and onlookers believe the car would have "gone through Kings's windows if the van hadn't stopped it".

The scene of the crash.

Tom Shattock, a retired employee of TK Furniture, told the LBO: "The car drove straight towards The Red Lion pub. She [the driver] tried to divert it and it glanced off the wall. The car then tore back across to the other side [of the road]. It would have gone through Kings's windows but our van was parked in the loading bay.

"It crashed into the tail end of our van and pushed it up the pathway."

Both the police and an ambulance arrived at the scene and the elderly driver was examined by paramedics.

Mr Shattock said: "She stayed in the vehicle until the police and ambulance came. I don't think she was particularly injured."

He added: "It is fortunate that no-one else was hurt.

"You never know what's going to happen; it's good to be aware. You wouldn't expect this down a cul-de-sac.

"Lots of women with prams and school kids go up the road [North Street] both sides, and if anyone mounted the pavement...

"It could happen in the High Street - a car out of control could cause so much damage.

"It's good to be aware that these situations can happen. We were very fortunate."

Kings Opticians decline to comment on the incident.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "Bedfordshire Police was called at around 3.30pm on Thursday (February 3) to reports of a car having collided with the wall of a pub in North Street, Leighton Buzzard.

"Police and an ambulance attended to make the scene safe and check the driver for minor injuries.

