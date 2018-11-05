Vandals trash Linslade community garden

Friends of Leighton-Linslade in Bloom are determined to not let vandals win after the Linslade Community Garden was trashed last week.

The community garden in Linslade Recreation Ground was created by the volunteers at Friends of Leighton-Linslade in Bloom just over a year ago.

On Friday, November 2, a volunteer for the group was walking to town and noticed that large area of the garden had been trashed.

Rosie Palmer, from Friends of Leighton-Linslade in Bloom, said: “They had chosen the quietest spot furthest away from the path and pulled up plants and torn others to bits generally throwing them around a wide area.

“But worst of all they had, obviously with great force, broken the substantial stakes that supported our two standard roses. The plants were bent over and flat on the ground but hadn’t been pulled up. The thorns may have put them off doing that.”

Volunteers tidied up the mess, pruned some of the damaged plants and replanted some bulbs.

Damage to Linslade Community Garden

Pages Park Community Garden, also cared for my Friends of Leighton-Linslade in Bloom, was vandalised twice in a matter of days in March last year.

Rosie added: “The garden will survive and flourish again. We are going to plant some wallflowers to fill any gaps. This is all down to the volunteers again and we are grateful for all the messages of support.

“We realised that vandalism might happen after our garden in Pages Park was damaged before the one in Linslade was even developed. This will not stop the group. Why should the actions of a few prevent so many enjoying this garden?”

The incident has been reported to the police and CCTV in the park is being checked.