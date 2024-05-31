Warning over attempted car theft in Leighton Buzzard

By Lynn Hughes
Published 31st May 2024, 16:35 BST
The incident happened in the early hours of this morningThe incident happened in the early hours of this morning
Residents around Gibson Drive in Leighton Buzzard are being warned to be on their guard after an attempted car theft in the early hours of Friday morning.

Ring doorbell footage checked this morning revealed three men in balaclavas attempting to steal a car with a key scanner.

Warnings have now gone out on local social media in Billington Park warning people to be aware.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “We were called at around 7am this morning to a report of suspicious activities in Gibson Drive in Leighton Buzzard at 2.15am. Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident. We would ask that if anyone in the area has any information or further footage to get in touch via 101 or at https://www.beds.police.uk/ro/report/ our online reporting tool.”