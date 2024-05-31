The incident happened in the early hours of this morning

Residents around Gibson Drive in Leighton Buzzard are being warned to be on their guard after an attempted car theft in the early hours of Friday morning.

Ring doorbell footage checked this morning revealed three men in balaclavas attempting to steal a car with a key scanner.

Warnings have now gone out on local social media in Billington Park warning people to be aware.

