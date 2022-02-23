Flood alerts in place in Bedford and Central Bedfordshire

Flood alerts are in place today and tomorrow in the area.

River levels remain high at the Bedford river gauge, following last weekend’s storms.

According to the Government, flooding of roads and farmland is possible throughout today (Wednesday).

Flooding in Bedford in 2020 (From drone footage shot by Oliver Downing, Nelson Media)

In a statement on the Government website it said: "We expect flooding to affect River Great Ouse from Newport Pagnell to Roxton.

"Further rain is forecast on Thursday morning. We expect river levels to slowly fall during Wednesday.

"Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses.