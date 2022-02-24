Gritters take to the road as snow is expected in Central Bedfordshire

One of Central Beds Council's gritters

Gritters are set to take to the roads this evening for a full gritting run - as Central Beds could be in for snow.

Central Bedfordshire Council said: "It is a cold, blustery day and looks like we may get the odd bit of hail/sleet/snow later this afternoon - though we're not expecting the snow to lie.

"It's likely road temperatures will be around freezing and below in places overnight.

"That means we'll do a full gritting run at 8pm."