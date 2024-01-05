'Relentless rain' shuts Leighton Buzzard pub as recreation ground floods

Barrels outside of the Globe Inn. Picture: CRAIG SWEETMAN

A pub in Leighton Buzzard has been forced to shut its doors today (Friday) after heavy rain caused flooding.

This morning, the Globe Inn’s general manager, Jo Foster, took to Facebook to update customers after the town was hit with torrential downpours. In a post she said: “The relentless rain last night has seen the pub flood overnight and we will have to temporarily close today until we can get the water out.”

Three hours later, she added: “I have made the difficult decision to keep the business closed today as whilst the water level is dropping slowly, we are not in a sanitary state to have guests in the pub and it falls to me to keep my team and guests safe. Please spare a thought for our community in Leighton Buzzard who have been affected.”

The flooding outside the entrance. Picture: CRAIG SWEETMAN

At 4:15pm, Jo said: “Water is still in the pub and we're waiting for it to subside before we see what damage has been done to one of the sections of our bar area.”

She continued: “We are currently assessing the water levels around the pub. The water meadows around us are totally saturated and unable to soak up the water from the Little Ouzel behind the pub. Our car park is currently under a foot of water at its deepest level.

"Dirty, muddy water has come into one section of the pub and has also entered our cellar and outside kitchen storage areas. We are unable to trade tonight as we need to look after the safety of our team and guests - we have no idea what the water may be contaminated with so will require professional cleaning.

“We aim to reopen tomorrow if we can expel the water from the areas mentioned. I haven't seen any sign of the Environment Agency to offer help or advice which is disappointing but I'm sure they too have their hands full.”

The benches outside the pub. Picture: CRAIG SWEETMAN

This news comes as Parson's Close Recreation Ground was also submerged in water after the rain during the night. Tiddenfoot Waterside Park was also flooded this morning when volunteers visited the site.

On Facebook, the Friends of Tiddenfoot Waterside Park said: "You can still come to the park today although the route options are limited to just Mentmore Road. However the paths around the park are flooded at various points by water from the canal that has come via the school fields.

"The lake has come up and the path at the northern shore under the fir trees is flooded as this water runs in. The seasonal pond and lake are still not quite joined. So not really possible or sensible to walk around the park unless you have tall wellies.”

