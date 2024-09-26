Risk of Leighton Buzzard sub station flooding and causing major power outage 'relatively low' as UK Power Networks monitors water levels
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The site at Woodman Close caused concern on Monday (September 23) when the town witnessed the highest levels of water on record in the aftermath of heavy rainfall.
If the sub station were to be flooded, it cause cause a power outage to most of the town.
Leighton Buzzard Town Councillor, Pat Carberry, said: "Looking at what they have done down there, the installations – the transformers – are on stilts, and the big battery has been built on very tall stilts.
"It's all gravel and once the water subsides it quickly goes back into the ground. I took a photo yesterday and it was dry again."
When asked if tonight's amber weather warning for Central Bedfordshire could pose a flood risk to the sub station, Councillor Carberry said he believes that the risk is "relatively low".
However, he added: "But it is something we need to consider, that if it did get really bad, we would have properties that are flooded, and the rest of the town without power.
"We [the authorities and emergency services] have resources in place. There will be alerts and a place for people to evacuate to."
A UK Power Networks spokeswoman, said: "The substation on Woodman Close is designed higher than usual as the area is built on a flood plain. As a result, although there was some flooding when the river rose on Monday, no customers lost power.
"We are aware of the weather warning and we will be watching the water levels."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.