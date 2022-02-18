Storm Eunice: Bedfordshire residents should brace themselves as Met Office issues red weather warning covering parts of county
The worst of the storm is expected between 10am and 3pm
A Red Weather Warning has been issued by the Met Office overnight, with past of Bedfordshire falling under the area where Storm Eunice is expected to hit hardest.
The worst of the weather is expected to arrive from 10am and continue through until at least 3pm.
The Red Warning, which covers an area of South Bedfordshire, brings a High Likelihood of High Impacts, which includes:
> flying debris resulting in danger to life
> damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down
> roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights
> power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage
Central Beds Council has stated: "Overnight the Met Office issued a red warning covering some of Bedfordshire for today. All parts of the East of England are at risk of experiencing widespread disruption and damage due to Storm Eunice.
"There are a range of contact details on our website for residents, that might be useful today, just go to: http://centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/severe-weather."
