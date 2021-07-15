Summer finally arriving and this is when Bedfordshire is expected to bask in soaring temperatures

After weeks of disappointing weather it's finally time to get that sunscreen at the ready as Bedfordshire is set to enjoy sizzling summer temperatures in the coming days.

It maybe a cool-ish top temperature of 23C today (Thursday), but The Met Office is forecasting cloud cover will burn away with figures reaching up to 25C on Friday, 26C on Saturday and then peaking at 28C on Sunday.

And it'll remain hot and sunny into next week with Monday predicted to be 27C, Tuesday 25C and Wednesday 24C.

Here come's the sun